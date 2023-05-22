After months of promotion, apprehension, speculation, and debate, Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump was released on Friday, bringing director Calmatic’s interpretation of a 30-year-old classic to living rooms across the country. A lot of the discussion revolved around the film’s star, Jack Harlow, in his first-ever movie role, which required him to do double duty as a fast-talking, hot-shooting former D1 player who teams up with Sinqua Walls to hustle enough 2-on-2 pickup games to enter a tournament for a quarter-million-dollar grand prize Is it “as good as the original?” Honestly, who the hell cares? We’ve got bigger fish to fry. Namely, the biggest question I had going into the movie: is Jack Harlow a better rapper, actor, or basketball player? We’re going to break down his performance in the movie along with a few of his accumulated basketball moments from the past few years to determine if the kid’s got a future or if he should stick to his day job. So, what’s really popping?

Jack Harlow, The Rapper The version of Jack with whom the audience is most familiar, this is also the longest-running version of the Louisville native — at least, in the public eye (more on that later). After exploding into the upper echelons of rap in 2020 with “What’s Poppin?” Harlow rapidly set about establishing his standing as more of a hitmaker. However, he built his early career on a reputation of being a masterful technician. And while Come Home The Kids Miss You struck some fans as a bit of a sellout, which restored his reputation a few weeks ago with Jackman, his third album under Atlantic/Generation Now. Harlow’s genuinely respected as a rapper, holding his own alongside his idol Eminem and another young bars specialist, Cordae, on the remix of Em’s “Killer.” He’s consistently proven that he can wrangle any aspect of the craft, from punchline-driven battle rap (“They Don’t Love It” from Jackman) to emotive storytelling (“Gang Gang Gang”) to more conceptual tracks like “Common Ground” and “Questions.” He’s a, well, Jack-of-all-trades on the mic, with the patience and dedication to execute heady material and the charm to make hits like “First Class.” Jack Harlow, The Actor This is the version of Jack we know the least about. We’re just getting familiar with Jack Harlow as an actor, between his recent roles in White Men Can’t Jump and last week’s episode of Dave (and his Doritos commercial with Missy Elliott, if you want to get really technical). We’ll definitely have more chances to get acquainted soon enough, though. He’s already secured his second role acting across from Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in their upcoming film project on Apple TV+ so get used to seeing those curls on the screen for at least a little longer. Now, as far as his performance in White Men Can’t Jump goes… Look, it’s unfair to compare him to Woody Harrelson in the original, but people are going to do it anyway. Jack certainly embodies the oddball you’d slinging his homemade juice cleanses in the Erewhon parking lot, but his Jeremy is a little less intense than Woody’s Billy Hoyle. With that said, he’s magnetic as long as he’s on the screen, with excellent comedic timing and even does a little emotional lifting.