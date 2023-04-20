Bad news for the Jack Harlow haters — which, apparently, includes fellow white rapper/hooper Lil Dicky — but the White Men Can’t Jump remake looks GREAT in its new trailer. All the hallmarks of the original remain intact: the trash talk, the friction between the two protagonists (and between them and their ladies), and even the classic Los Angeles hoop locations, including the “Watts Oasis” court (fire), the world-famous Venice Beach courts (cool, but open runs down there be bunk sometimes), and Angel’s Gate Park in San Pedro (trash, don’t play there unless you feel like chasing your ball into the Pacific Ocean).

Everything gets a modern update as well; Jack comments that his opposite, Sinqua Walls’, stereotyping him for being white is outdated (he was really stereotyping the ‘fit, which… understandable), the hustlers trade cash via apps (Jack even trash talks Sinqua’s choice of apps), and the famous Marques Johnson “Imma get my other gun” gets an upgrade courtesy of Elon Musk.

Also making appearances in the film are fellow rapper-turned-actor Vince Staples (my new favorite thanks to his recurring role on Abbott Elementary, although you could see the potential even in his five minutes in Dope) and the late, great Lance Reddick, as well as Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier. There’s really something for everybody. This writer, at least, will be seated, as the kids say, on May 19, when the movie debuts on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.