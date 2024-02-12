Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated February 17, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Miley Cyrus — “Flowers” Three songs that had big moments at the 2024 Grammys saw some noteworthy chart movement this week, with Cyrus’ former No. 1 “Flowers” re-entering the top 10 after spending last week at No. 32. 9. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” “Agora Hills” was at its Hot 100 high of No. 7 this week before sliding down to No. 9 this time around.

8. Luke Combs — “Fast Car” Combs’ “Fast Car” cover had a Cyrus-like rise after he performed the song with Tracy Chapman herself, bouncing up to No. 8 from No. 20. 7. Tate McRae — “Greedy” While “Greedy” slid down a couple spots from No. 5 last week, it did sell some more copies after McRae performed the song at the NHL All-Star Game on February 3.

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything” once again leads various Billboard charts, ranking No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for a 24th week and the Hot Country Songs for a 20th time. 5. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” was barely hanging onto a top-10 placement last week, but after it was included in SZA’s Grammys performance medley, it gained a few spots to return to the top 5.

4. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” Swift has a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the way, but in the meantime, “Cruel Summer” is maintaining a strong chart presence for Swift before her new songs inevitably take over. 3. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Boone’s viral hit hit the top 10 for the first time at No. 8 last week, and now its ascent continues as it climbed all the way to a new high at No. 3.