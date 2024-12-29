Jack Harlow’s special No Place Like Home 2024 holiday concert was supposed to be about musical exploration. But when the “Hello Miss Johnson” rapper performed a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help But Falling In Love” backed by The Louisville Orchestra, users online were not having it.

Immediately after former fans accused Harlow of being a culture vulture and claimed he would soon abandon the genre. Today (December 29), Harlow has responded to the viral backlash with his new single, “Tranquility.”

On the track, produced by Hollywood Cole, Harlow shut down the criticism rapping, “Y’all boys lame sh*t killing me / Need to be reintroduced to humility / I ain’t lookin for no hip-hop credibility / Give a f*ck who feelin me, I’m feelin me / I’m really him, I’m really that remedy / Himothy Chalamet, pretty girls salivate / On the low, off the grid, in the cut, out the way / My prime’s in full swing like a Calaway.”

Later in the song, Harlow countered the culture vulture comments by referencing his investment into it. Near the end of the record, Harlow claimed to have taken a financial loss on his inaugural Gazebo Festival, but intends to keep going. “People that betrayed me don’t even f*ckin know that I know / It’s something that I just file away / Lost a few m’s on the festival / Okay, and I can’t wait to do the second one,” he raps.

Watch the official video for Jack Harlow’s new song “Tranquility” above.