“I was sad when I made this song, but I’m happy it’s out,” Jaden said of his new song “Bye” in a press release. “Welcome to CTV3, welcome to trippy summer. It was the time of our lives.” The new single is the first release from the upcoming deluxe edition of his recently released mixtape CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3,, titled Day Trippers Edition.

“Bye” operates in the same mode as “Cabin Fever,” with a groovy, danceable beat and nostalgic lyrics about a lost love. However, it updates the production, to include more synth and a slightly more futuristic outlook than the throwback vibe on “Cabin Fever.”

While the original version of CTV3 mostly found Jaden performing solo on tracks like “Rainbow Bap” and “Photograph,” the Day Trippers Edition will feature an impressive array of guests, including Joey Badass, Justin Bieber (with whom he previously collaborated on “Falling For You“), and ¿Téo?.

In the months since releasing the project, Jaden has been busy, appearing on the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and opening a restaurant where homeless people can eat healthy food for free in LA.

Listen to “Bye” above.

CTV3 Day Trippers Edition is coming soon on MSFTS MUSIC/Roc Nation.