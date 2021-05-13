Jaden Smith Is Opening A Restaurant Where Homeless People Can Eat For Free

Jaden Smith — who is also known mononymously as “Jaden” — is set to expand his philanthropic food truck operation into a full-blown restaurant, according to Variety (scroll down a bit). The restaurant, called I Love You, builds on the efforts he made to help feed homeless people on Los Angeles’ Skid Row two years ago with his I Love You food truck. In order for the concept to work, Jaden has figured out an unusual strategy to help offset costs: Those who can pay will pay more to “pay for the person behind you.”

While the report sports meager details — we don’t yet know when or where I Love You restaurant will open — it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll be able to follow through on his plans. Last year, he partnered with Lyft to provide free rides to people in communities like Flint, Michigan so that they have access to clean water, grocery stores, and work opportunities. He also has a boxed water initiative aimed at encouraging people to use more environmentally friendly methods of drinking portable water than plastic bottles.

Jaden is coming off a successful 2020 that saw the well-received release of his Cool Tape Vol. 3 and Jaden’s participation in the soundtrack from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

You can find out more about I Love You here.