Jaden Shows Off His Old School Influences On ‘Rainbow Bap’

Jaden may have take some inspiration from the surf rock stylings of The Beach Boys on his last single, “Cabin Fever,” but don’t get twisted; he’s still a hip-hop head at heart. His latest CTV3 single “Rainbow Bap” is all the proof he needs, sprinkling in references to old-school heroes of the genre like KRS-ONE and Slick Rick while showing off a complex flow. The song has a lot of heart too, though, as he switches to crooning to an ex-lover and reminiscing on better times.

The tracklist for Jaden’s upcoming mixtape, CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3 revealed that the project won’t only feature “Cabin Fever” and “Rainbow Bop,” but it’ll also have a reunion between Jaden and one of his oldest collaborative partners, Justin Bieber. The duo last worked together in 2010, when both were just teens, and is Jaden’s best-selling — though not highest-charting — single, with a 5x Platinum certification. As Jaden’s profile has grown, so too has his Billboard standing, as his 2017 single “Icon” peaked at No. 3 in 2017 as well as achieving Platinum status. With the release of the third installment of his Cool Tape series, both feats might well be in his reach once again.

CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3 is due 8/28 via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records. Pre-save it here.

Listen to Jaden’s “Rainbow Bap” above.