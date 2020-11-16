After premiering “I’m Ready,” the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game theme song on the PlayStation 5’s launch day, Jaden follows up with a pulse-pounding video featuring in-game footage. The video finds the young rapper performing on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline while the lyrics appear flashing across billboards in the game as the titular hero web-swings, backflips, and punches his way through a series of bad guys including The Rhino and a bunch of armored goons.

Jaden has long been a fan-favorite for a live-action version of Miles Morales, with campaigns on Reddit and other social platforms and fan-casts dating back over seven years. He’s already quite tapped-in to the universe of the Afro-Latino Spider-Man; in 2018, he contributed the song “Way Up” to the soundtrack of Miles’ film debut, the award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Meanwhile, the game itself has already become a fan fave as well, thanks in part to a tighter storyline and the addition of a bodega cat sidekick that has players going crazy. Gamers who played the original Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 were able to pick-up-and-play right away thanks to the new game building on the same play mechanics, while the story’s focus on the younger Spider-Man appeals to many players who don’t often get to see protagonists who look like and come from the same environment as them.

Watch Jaden’s “I’m Ready” video above.