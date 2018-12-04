Singer-songwriter James Blake has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2019. Though Blake hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s The Colour In Anything, the singer has certainly kept busy in 2018. The London-based singer collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop this year — he’s featured on “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future, and worked with Travis Scott on Astroworld, which we just called the best album of 2018. Blake also released two solo singles, “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “Don’t Miss It,” earlier this year.
Blake’s 16-stop tour begins in Atlanta in February and wraps up a month later in Los Angeles. Check out the dates and venues below, and grab a ticket here.
02/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
02/20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/24 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/28 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
03/02 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
03/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/15 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
03/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
