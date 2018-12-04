Getty Image

Singer-songwriter James Blake has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2019. Though Blake hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s The Colour In Anything, the singer has certainly kept busy in 2018. The London-based singer collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop this year — he’s featured on “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future, and worked with Travis Scott on Astroworld, which we just called the best album of 2018. Blake also released two solo singles, “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “Don’t Miss It,” earlier this year.

Blake’s 16-stop tour begins in Atlanta in February and wraps up a month later in Los Angeles. Check out the dates and venues below, and grab a ticket here.

02/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/24 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

02/28 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

03/02 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

03/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/15 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium