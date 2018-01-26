Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Blake has been quietly working on new music and released his first song in two years, “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” on BBC Radio 1 on January 25. The track is a return to classic Blake flare: chopped and distorted vocals glitch over dark and faraway synth production. “If the car beside you moves ahead / As much as it feels as though you’re dead / You’re not going backward,” Blake sings on the chorus. There’s also a video, a contemplative night drive of kaleidoscope colors reflected off a speeding car.

The English singer-songwriter has been relatively quiet since the release of his 2016 LP The Colour In Anything, save for a surprise, stripped-down rework of Don Mclean’s “Vincent” which he released on Christmas Eve and the Black Panther track “King’s Dead” alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Teddy Walton.

Blake will embark on a one-month European tour starting in February, including intimate, one-off shows as well as a performance with Kendrick Lamar on his DAMN. tour. See the full list of dates below and watch the video for “If The Car Beside you Moves Ahead” above.

James Blake Upcoming Tour Dates:

02/05 — London, UK @ Roundhouse DAMN Tour (w/ Kendrick Lamar)

02/07 —Duhlin, IE @ 3Arena

02/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

02/10 — Manchester, UK @ Arena

02/11 — Glasgow, SCT @ SSE Hydro

02/12-13 — London, UK @ The O2

02/15 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

02/10 — London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley

02/22 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

02/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/25 — Paris, FR @AccorHotels Arena

02/17 — Antwerp, BXL @ Sportpaleis

03/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/02 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

03/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/05 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena