Janelle Monáe Has Been Cast In The Upcoming ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

The popular murder mystery film Knives Out premiered in 2019 featuring a cast of stars like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jamie Lee Curtis. It saw a major success at the box office, raking in an impressive $311.4 million worldwide. Now, Netflix has secured the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, and even more celebrities are joining the roaster.

Janelle Monáe has officially been cast in the upcoming Knives Out sequel alongside the recently-announced newcomers Edward Norton and Dave Bautista, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot details are still under wraps, but both sequels will once again be directed by Rian Johnson and the filming is reportedly set to commence this summer in Greece.

What is known about the film is that Netflix shelled out some major cash for the projects. It was recently reported that the streaming service paid between $400-450 million for the two films, a major increase from the original’s $40 million budget.

This is far from the first time Monáe will appear on the silver screen. Last year, the singer starred in the thriller film Antebellum and before that, she made appearances in Rio 2, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and more.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.