Back in September, Janelle Monáe dropped “Turntables,” which was written for All In: The Fight For Democracy, a documentary about Stacey Abrams. Last night, she brought the song to The Late Show for a stirring performance, for which Monáe was wielding a guitar and joined by a band in a shadowy room.

The song was recently included on the Oscars’ Best Original Song shortlist, which Monáe addressed in a pair of tweets last night, writing, “[All In] started out as a documentary that turned into a movement and I was blessed to be a part of it with ‘Turntables’. This song is for our people and part of a revolution that is still unfolding before our eyes. This song is not for me, but for We, WE THE PEOPLE. Thank you [Abrams], [Liz Garbus], & [Lisa Cortés] for all the incredible work you are doing to tell the truth about voter suppression. Thank you for calling & trusting me with this song. Thank you to [The Academy] for shortlisting both [All In] & ‘TurnTables.'”

.@allinthefilm started out as a documentary that turned into a movement and I was blessed to be a part of it with "Turntables". This song is for our people and part of a revolution that is still unfolding before our eyes. This song is not for me, but for We, WE THE PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/tfNuu2wIBs — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) March 10, 2021

Thank you @staceyabrams, @lizgarbus, & @misscortes for all the incredible work you are doing to tell the truth about voter suppression. Thank you for calling & trusting me with this song. Thank you to @TheAcademy for shortlisting both @allinthefilm & “TurnTables” 🛸✊🏾 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) March 10, 2021

Monáe also previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the song, “We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So, this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means. This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So, this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”

Watch Monáe perform “Turntables” above.