Janelle Monáe fans have waited five years for a new studio from the musician. Finally, in just a few days, their appetite will be satisfied with the release of The Age Of Pleasure. Monáe is stripping away (quite literally) all the expectations placed on them as they enter this new era of their music career. As supporters count down the days until the project hits streaming platforms.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Glass Onion star opened up about the creative direction for the LP. “All the songs were written from such an honest space,” adding, “I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework. Sometimes it really is just saying, ‘You know what? Let’s get back to the basics, and also, let’s honor the present.’

Here’s everything we know about The Age Of Pleasure so far.