Janelle Monáe fans have waited five years for a new studio from the musician. Finally, in just a few days, their appetite will be satisfied with the release of The Age Of Pleasure. Monáe is stripping away (quite literally) all the expectations placed on them as they enter this new era of their music career. As supporters count down the days until the project hits streaming platforms.
During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Glass Onion star opened up about the creative direction for the LP. “All the songs were written from such an honest space,” adding, “I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework. Sometimes it really is just saying, ‘You know what? Let’s get back to the basics, and also, let’s honor the present.’
Here’s everything we know about The Age Of Pleasure so far.
Release Date
The Age Of Pleasure is out 6/9 via Wondaland Arts Society and Atlantic Records.
Tracklist
1. “Float” Feat. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80
2. “Champagne Sh*t”
3. “Black Sugar Beach”
4. “Phenomenal”
5. “Haute”
6. “Oh La La”
7. “Lipstick Lover”
8. “The Rush”
9. “The French 75”
10. “Water Slide”
11. “Know Better”
12. “Paid in Pleasure”
13. “Only Have Eyes 42”
14. “A Dry Red”
Features
Janelle Monáe is a massive proponent of collaborating with other artists. However, for this album, the credited vocal features are limited. So far, only Nigerian music act Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 are listed on The Age Of Pleasure credits.
Artwork
Singles
To give fans a sample of the album’s intended euphoric bliss, Monáe dropped two singles, “Lipstick Lover” and “Float.” Produced by Nate Wonderful, “Lipstick Lover” received vast circulation after the official visual was released. The video featured the singer in their sexually free glory at an adult-only pool party. “Float” kicked off the sensual marketing direction of the album.
Tour
Janelle Monáe’s official tour to support the album is slated to kick off on August 30 in Seattle, Washington. Presale began on Thursday, June 1, for Verizon subscribers. The general ticket sale begins on Wednesday, June 7.
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.