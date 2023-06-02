In the past few years, Janelle Monáe’s talent has become evident, if it wasn’t already, thanks to her triple threat status, impressive performance in Glass Onion, and the anticipation for her upcoming album The Age Of Pleasure sparked by the singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” She didn’t always receive praise for being so good at so many things, though.

In a new list of outtakes from their recent Rolling Stone profile, Monáe recounted an incident in which they found themselves dodging bricks after a high school talent competition. They recalled their mom “driving me in her 1988 Dodge Plymouth, to and from talent shows, while people would throw bricks at our car because we won the talent show three, four times in a row.” They do, however, clarify that this only happened once.

The reactions to Monáe have certainly turned around recently. These days, folks tend to be more excited to see the singer/rapper/actor popping up to promote her music, especially as this album cycle, she’s taken to occasionally popping her top and flashing fans at her private listening parties. While she’ll probably have to tone it down when she goes on tour later this year, she explained this tendency in Rolling Stone, saying, “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.”

