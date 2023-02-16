Janelle Monaé has been teasing her new single “Float” for some months and now, it’s finally arrived. The song, which features Nigerian musician Seun Kuti (the youngest son of Fela) and his band Egypt 80, is a fittingly airy joint, with thumping 808s, driving horns, and slight elements of reggae. Lyrically, Monaé shows off her rap skills, delivering a triumphant verse that dismisses haters and boasts her blessings.

Monaé, who has spent the past few years building her acting resume, most recently receiving accolades for her role in the Knives Out mystery Glass Onion, returned to music with all the fanfare that announcement deserved early this year. Initially teasing the track in social media posts, she threatened to withhold it after a fan’s tweet about her dressing like Mr. Monopoly gained a few too many Likes for her approval. However, she quickly relented, dropping another teaser and revealing the release date.

In addition to showing off her “triple threat” skills, Janelle is set to add to her all-around star power with an appearance in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this Saturday. If her hoop prowess equals her social media savvy — she showed off her skills on social media wearing the viral red MSCHF boots when a fan questioned if she can really ball — she could prove that she can do even more.