Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure is a mere hours away, led by singles “Float” featuring Seun Kuti And Egypt 80 and “Lipstick Lover” in all its NSFW glory.

On Wednesday, June 7, Monáe shared the full double disc tracklist and the album’s featured artists on Instagram and Twitter. Appearing on the album are Grace Jones, Doechii, CKay, Seun Kuti And Egypt 80, Sister Nancy, Amaarae, and actress Nia Long.

Their Instagram video showed behind-the-scenes footage from making the album alongside the caption, “#TheAgeOfPleasure TRACKLiSTING AND FEATURES! 2 more days to go [red heart emoji, flame emoji] This project wouldn’t be the same without each of you. I wish everyone could have been a spider on the speaker while we had the most fun making thingsssss. Legendary times were had.”

The Age Of Pleasure arrives at midnight, June 9. (It’s probably safe to assume a 6/9 release date was chosen purposefully.) Monáe announced their supporting North American The Age Of Pleasure Tour last week, which will begin on August 30 in Seattle, Washington and eventually conclude on October 28 at Inglewood, California’s YouTube Theater.

Check out the full The Age Of Pleasure tracklist below.

1. “Float” Feat. Seun Kuti And Egypt 80

2. “Champagne Shit”

3. “Black Sugar Beach”

4. “Phenomenal” Feat. Doechii

5. “Haute”

6. “Ooh La La” Feat. Grace Jones

7. “Lipstick Lover”

8. “The Rush” Feat. Amaarae and Nia Long

9. “The French 75” Feat. Sister Nancy

10. “Water Slide”

11. “Know Better” Feat. CKay

12. “Paid In Pleasure”

13. “Only Have Eyes 42”

14. “A Dry Red”

The Age Of Pleasure is out 6/9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

