Janet Jackson is one of the most influential musicians of all time. If you don’t believe it, look no further than affirming statements from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and Lizzo.

Today (May 26) the “Rhythm Nation” singer’s career impact was put on full display at the 2025 American Music Awards. While accepting the Icon Award, Janet Jackson humbly pushed back against the label.

“I don’t consider myself to be an icon,” she said after a dazzling medley performance. “My family, myself–our dreams were never to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had special love for music, dancing and singing. Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

Friend, actress, and producer Tasha Smith, as well as Janet’s background dancer, encouraged her to graciously wear the title. Instead, Janet took a moment to encourage others to pursue their passions. “My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story,” she added.

Users online have begun to praise Jackson for using the time on stage to uplift aspiring musicians around the world.

Watch Janet Jackson’s full Icon Award acceptance speech at the 2025 American Music Awards here. View the full winners list for the 2025 American Music Awards here.