Taylor Swift has long acknowledged the women in music who have inspired her. Ahead of her Lana Del Rey collaboration, “Snow On The Beach,” from her latest album, Midnights, Swift called Del Rey “one of the best musical artists ever” and said “[t]he fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege.” On the song itself, Swift shouts out another one of her inspirations, Janet Jackson.

“I can’t speak, afraid to jinx it / I don’t even dare to wish it / But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I’m all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?,” sings Swift on the song’s bridge, referring to Janet Jackson’s 2001 song and album, All For You.

On the day of Midnights release, Jackson shared a video of herself listening and reacting to the line.

“i LUV it,” said Jackson in a tweet.

Swift responded, saying, “I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere.”

Check out the lyric video for “Snow On The Beach” above.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Stream it here.