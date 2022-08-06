Still riding the highs of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé has dropped a few new remixes of the album’s lead single, “Break My Soul.” Her latest is the Queens Remix, which features none other than Madonna. The remix heavily samples and interpolates Madge’s “Vogue,” and like Madonna did on the original “Vogue,” Beyoncé pays tribute to the icons of the past and present on the song’s bridge.

On the bridge, Beyoncé shouts out the people who have inspired her and continue to do so today. Some of the people she mentions include Aaliyah, Jill Scott, Sade, Kelly Rowland, Missy Elliott, and Diana Ross.

“Queen mother Madonna, Aaliyah / Rosetta Tharpe / Santigold / Bessie Smith / Nina Simone / Betty Davis / Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’/ Lauryn Hill / Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu / Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo / Don’t just stand there, get into it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it,” she says.

Shortly after, Bey shouts out Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Michelle Williams, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston.

“Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah / Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki,” she sings.

Elsewhere on the track, she name-checks several of the houses within the Black LGBTQ+ ballroom scene, including the House Of Labeija, House Of Balmain, House Of Aviance, House Of Amazon, and the House Of Revlon.

You can purchase the Break My Soul (Queens Remix) here.

