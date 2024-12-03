The Brooklyn Library’s Book Of HOV exhibit, which ran from July to December 2023, might be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. The exhibit, which incorporated Jay’s lyrics, interviews, and even his once-favorite luxury car, has been turned into an actual book by Assouline (the same publisher of that pricey Apple Music 100 Best Albums book) consisting of essays analyzing the Brooklyn rapper’s life and career, as well as 700 images and interviews. The Book Of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z is available to pre-order now for $120, with a special edition selling for $2,000. An ultra-limited-edition (one of five) is available as well, price per request (which means you probably can’t afford it).

The Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z is divided into eight chapters, with each named after and inspired by a different Jay-Z lyric. Among photos from the exhibit are images of the guitar Jay played at Glastonbury to troll the Gallaghers after they disparaged him for not being “rock-and-roll.” A portion of the sale from the limited-edition copies will go to the Brooklyn Public Library.

And if you can’t get your hands on the book, no worries; the exhibition appeared to tease an upcoming 14th album, which could be on the way soon.