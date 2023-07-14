A rap icon is getting his flowers in his hometown. Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s remarkable journey will be on display in a special exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The Book Of HOV will showcase Jay-Z’s inspiring journey from growing up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to becoming a hip-hop legend.

The exhibition will feature never-before-seen photos of the rapper and entrepreneur, as well as original master recordings, some clothes he’s worn on stage, awards he’s won, along with videos and artifacts from various facets and moments of his professional life. Jay has also donated over 300 books from his personal collection.

The Book Of HOV opens tomorrow (July 14) and is executive produced by Roc Nation. During its run, visitors of the library can collect 13 different special edition Jay-Z-inspired library cards.

“Our goal, with The Book Of HOV tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall Of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success,” reads a description on the exhibition’s website. “And the borough where his journey began.”

The exhibition will be open to the public and free to attend, however, there will be time limits for guests, as traffic for the exhibition is expected to be high.