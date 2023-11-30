Jay-Z has sparked speculation over whether the rapper might have a new album on the way. The theories started through his The Book Of HOV exhibit auction in the Brooklyn Public Library, according to People Magazine. He had a depiction for each of his 13 albums, but there was an empty spot for a 14th one — which could very well get filled soon.

In the photo of the raffle item, it was a signed leather case that had each of the albums printed as commemorative library cards. Yet, there is a clear gap after his 4:44 album, raising questions about why that was left empty. (13 is also an odd number, so maybe they just wanted even rows.)

However, Jay-Z has also discussed that he would need to return on his terms, according to an interview he did with Gayle King.

“I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important,” Jay-Z told King when asked about new music. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”