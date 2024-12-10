Yesterday (December 8), Jay-Z was named in a bombshell civil lawsuit that accused him of raping a minor. Now, the “Public Service Announcement” rapper is sending his own legal shots back. After releasing a statement slamming the allegations, Jay-Z has reportedly filed a court filing of his own.

According to Page Six, Jay-Z’s legal team is looking to have the sexual assault case dismissed. In the motion, Jay-Z reportedly argued the lawsuit lacked “subject matter jurisdiction” because of the “plaintiff’s lack of standing.”

“Plaintiff has provided no evidence—no affidavit, declaration, or specific factual support—to establish the kind of severe harm necessary to justify pseudonymity,” read the document.

In addition to the dismissal request, Jay-Z’s attorneys have requested for the matter to be expedited. He also wants the Jane Doe’s identity to be “disclosed immediately.”

Read Jay-Z’s full statement regarding the allegations below.