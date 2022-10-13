As the summer winded to an end early last month, rapper Jeleel! found a way to fly higher and stay closer to the sun’s warmth. The Rhode Island-born and Los Angeles-based artist is what you would call a rage rapper, one who seeks to bring the same amount of energy out of a crowd as Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, many others have been known to do. However, unlike few, Jeleel! delivers twice the energy the crowd gives him.

It’s all apparent through the multiple videos that landed on social media and gave him a viral boost during the height of the 2022 festival season. One example came during the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia where Jeleel! climbed a stage to successfully execute a backflip that had everyone watching in deep prayer for all ligaments in his knees.

The theatrics continued at Rolling Loud in New York, where Uproxx was able to catch with Jeleel! In addition to the backflips and high-flying activity, another cool moment from Jeleel! came when he effortlessly caught a bottle of soda that was thrown in his direction as he performed on stage. He cracked it open, took a sip, and let out a yell that left his audience enamored all before he got back to business to finish his set.

In our brief conversation with Jeleel! before Rolling Loud New York, we talked about his stage presence, what he hopes to do in the future, and the new music he has on the way.

You’ve trended a few times over the past couple of months for your performances. How does it feel it see people react and be wowed by your performances time and time again?

It feels so good, man. It’s been a long time coming. I didn’t just come out of nowhere, I worked so hard. I’m just happy man, I feel blessed. Thank God.

What goes into your performances from a preparation aspect beforehand to even stuff that happens in the middle of it?

Okay, so sometimes I have some nerves so I’ll run fast as f*ck. I’ll run like sprints so I can get loose and I can breathe. It helps open up my lungs, but doing that, I pray before I go on and I like to stretch a little bit.