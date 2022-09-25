Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud New York this weekend. Last night, Ye joined Playboi Carti during his Rolling Loud set, and the two performed their collaboration, “Off The Grid” from Ye’s Donda album.

Carti and Ye have collaborated and performed together several times. Ye executive produced Carti’s most recent album, Whole Lotta Red, and Carti joined Ye earlier this year for a performance at his Donda 2 album release party.

This past April. Carti spoke with XXL, where he spoke about the creative process behind Whole Lotta Red, and shared how Ye has been a good mentor for him in his career. Carti spoke highly of Ye and credited him, as well as ASAP Rocky for helping elevate his career.

Words can’t describe…that’s my big brother. That’s my friend. I talk to Kanye every day. He’s different and I’m different. I see myself in him a lot and I’m pretty sure he feels the same. I don’t really have too many friends and that’s really one of my friends. I love him. I love ASAP Rocky. What them two guys did for me is… I love them and I appreciate everything.

Check out the performance above.