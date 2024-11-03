Jeopardy is supposed to challenge your knowledge. But during a recent episode of the beloved quiz show, researchers decided to dial back the intensity or so they thought. Over on Jeopardy’s official TikTok page, they shared a clip (viewable here) where contestant’s hip-hop IQ was put to the test.

The category titled “Rap Genres,” was crafted to be soft balls for players to bring in quick cash. However, many contestants were left stumped as host Ken Jennings rattled off questions. Going for the gusto, one contestant (Greg) sets thing off with the $800 clue: “The name of this genre associated with Memphis may be a mix of ‘crazy’ & ‘drunk.'”

The contestant correctly answers with “crunk” but things quickly went down hill. Greg then circles back to the $1,200 question: “Billboard says, the album ‘Trap Muzic’ by this rapper and actor ‘introduced ‘Trap’ to the masses.'”

Despite T.I.’s face being plastered on the screen, no contestant took a swing at answering the prompt.

This was folded up by the $1,600 question about about Big Freedia, the Queen of New Orleans bounce, which sparked a look of confusion on every contestant’s face.

But don’t worry Greg was able to nail the $2,000 question about Shaboozey thanks to the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Beyoncé hint. However, viewers at home aren’t pleasure with the sheer amount of fumbles. In the comment section of the post, they were sure to let the show know.

“Knowing who Shaboozey is but not knowing T.I. Is diabolical 🤣🤣,” wrote one user.

“Alex Trebek, would have lost it when they didn’t know T.I.,” penned another.

“Why would he keep picking this category if he clearly didn’t know it though 😂,” chimed another.

Well, this isn’t the first time Jeopardy contestants sparked outrage over their lacking music knowledge.