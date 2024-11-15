Jessie Reyez And Ari Lennox Heal From Heartbreak On ‘Just Like That’

It’s unclear whether Jessie Reyez is preparing to release a new album soon, but the Toronto singer has certainly increased her output lately, suggesting that may be the case. In May, she teamed up with Big Sean to share “Shut Up,” a bold, boastful banger, then, in August, the dropped “Ridin” with Lil Wayne, smoothing things out for a more lusty approach. Today, she shared another unexpected collaboration, moving away from rappers to fellow R&B chanteuse Ari Lennox, who duets with Jessie on “Just Like That,” a Latin-accented love ballad that promises her loyalty despite the attention she gets as an international recording star.

“Got blue checks in my request / But I don’t pay them no mind,” she croons on the chorus. “‘Cause the last time left me broken / But you came by, and we vibed.” The song’s a testament to the healing power of true love in the wake of a bad breakup, a running theme through both artists’ output to date.

While fans wait to see what Reyez has in store for her next release, Lennox is unfortunately asking for a release from her current recording contracts, citing a lack of support. She made the request shortly after releasing her own new single, “Smoke,” the video for which reflected her growing interest in addressing mental health concerns.

You can listen to Jessie Reyez’s new single “Just Like That” featuring Ari Lennox above.