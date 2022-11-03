When JID released his emotional new album, The Forever Story, it was without the project’s emotional centerpiece, a track called “2007” which featured his father, J. Cole, and Dreamville president Ib Hamad. Ahead of releasing the album, he shared “2007” with his fans, which he said was supposed to be the album’s outro tying together its themes of family and personal growth. Unfortunately, due to sample clearance he issues, he was forced to leave it off The Forever Story despite its thematic resonance.

However, today, he returned with some good news: “2007 is Freee,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m up early really replaying TFS the correct way.”

2007 is really out.. I’m up early really replaying TFS the correct way 🤴🏾 — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 3, 2022

In addition to “2007,” the album also features the singles “Dance Now,” “Kody Blu 31,” “Money,” and “Crack Sandwich.” Meanwhile, he’ll continue to promote the album with the upcoming Luv Is 4ever Tour co-headlined by Smino, who just put out his own third album, Luv 4 Rent. JID also made his NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert debut this year, taking fans on a tour of Black music history. You can listen to “2007” as part of The Forever Story here and check out JID’s tour dates below.

01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works