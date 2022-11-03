When JID released his emotional new album, The Forever Story, it was without the project’s emotional centerpiece, a track called “2007” which featured his father, J. Cole, and Dreamville president Ib Hamad. Ahead of releasing the album, he shared “2007” with his fans, which he said was supposed to be the album’s outro tying together its themes of family and personal growth. Unfortunately, due to sample clearance he issues, he was forced to leave it off The Forever Story despite its thematic resonance.
However, today, he returned with some good news: “2007 is Freee,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m up early really replaying TFS the correct way.”
2007 is really out.. I’m up early really replaying TFS the correct way 🤴🏾
— (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 3, 2022
“The Forever Story”
2007 is Freeehttps://t.co/fuo7KRIQ37
— (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 3, 2022
In addition to “2007,” the album also features the singles “Dance Now,” “Kody Blu 31,” “Money,” and “Crack Sandwich.” Meanwhile, he’ll continue to promote the album with the upcoming Luv Is 4ever Tour co-headlined by Smino, who just put out his own third album, Luv 4 Rent. JID also made his NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert debut this year, taking fans on a tour of Black music history. You can listen to “2007” as part of The Forever Story here and check out JID’s tour dates below.
01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works