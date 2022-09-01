JID Shoots A Poignant Family Portait In His Homey ‘Kody Blu 31’ Video

JID’s new album, The Forever Story, is out now on Dreamville and Interscope, and now, nearly a week from its release, he’s dropped the video for its third single, “Kody Blu 31.” A melancholy but encouraging slow burner, “Kody Blu 31” features both reflective raps and soulful crooning from the Atlanta native as he details fistfights and family losses over a bluesy sax and somber strings.

In the video, which is directed by Raven “Ravie B” Verona, who has photographed tours for Beyonce, Jay-Z, Future, and more, he and his family pack up their house for a move, taking a break to share dinner outdoors and take a family photo with the help of a camera on a timer. Each of his siblings and their mom each get a portrait as well.

The Forever Story, which features appearances from 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Baby Tate, Earthgang, Eryn Allen Kane, Johnta Austin, Kenny Mason, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Ravyn Lenae, and Yasiin Bey, is an autobiographical look back at JID’s life, from playing college football to stumbling into rap stardom. It’s also already being called an “album of the year” contender, with tongue-twisting raps and soulful production setting it in a category to itself among contemporary rap releases. You can check out Uproxx’s review here.

Watch JID’s “Kody Blu 31” video above.