JID has a new album, God Does Like Ugly, coming this August. Before that, though, he’s putting a spin on the deluxe editions that tend to follow albums with GDLU Preluxe, a mixtape that he’s releasing before the project, on July 4. An EP or small collection of songs to precede an album isn’t a new thing, but the labeling is fun. At any rate, he shared “32 (Freestyle)” a couple days ago, and now he’s back with another new one, “Beau,” a fun four minutes that shows off his characteristic lyrical dexterity.

JID has been busy. He confirmed in March that the new album was finished, writing, “It’s done. It’s turned in. It’s coming really f**king soon. It’s been a long time in the making. All the ‘T’s are crossed, and the ‘I’s are dotted. I think we’re in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years.” He also performed at the final Dreamville festival, and during his set, he previewed his now-released single “Wrk.” He also just joined Offset on the Drowning Pool-sampling “Bodies.”

Listen to “Beau” above.

God Does Like Ugly is out 8/9 via Dreamville/Interscope. Find more information here.