J. Cole, JID, And Earthgang Star In Dreamville’s New ‘Down Bad’ Video

This summer, J. Cole got his esteemed roster of Dreamville Records artists to come together and release the label’s third compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The 18-track album features contributions from some of the biggest talents in hip-hop, Dreamville artists and others.

One of the many album standouts was “Down Bad,” which features Cole, JID, Bas, Earthgang, and Young Nudy. Now, Dreamville has shared a new video for the track. The clip alternates between grainy footage filmed inside an airplane and professionally shot video of the rappers involved delivering their verses in various environments.

Before the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Cole wrote of the album on Twitter, “Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt. There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way. Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through. To the producers and artists that came through but didn’t make the album, you are there in spirit. Thank you for your presence, the energy of those sessions was the most magical.”

Watch the “Down Bad” video above.