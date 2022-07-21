JID And J.Cole Take Aim, Spray, And Pray In Dreamville’s ‘Stick’ Video

While it has been a few years since JID released his last album, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had more than enough material to satisfy hungry fans at festivals like Governor’s Ball and Coachella. But the one song that’s really set the crowds off is “Stick,” from Dreamville’s DJ Drama collaboration D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which also features Dreamville team captain J. Cole, rising newcomer Kenny Mason, and the controversial Sheck Wes, fresh off a stint playing ball overseas. The raucous festival favorite now gets a swaggering video loaded with enough firearms to make an NRA PSA.

As JID’s promotion machine has spun up throughout the year, fans have become ever more convinced that he’s got a new album on the way. His reputation has also grown with each rapid-fire verse he’s laid down — so much so, that he’s convinced that a lot of bigger rap artists are afraid to collaborate with him. Fortunately, that paranoia hasn’t extended to names like 21 Savage, who teamed up with JID on his single “Surround Sound,” Denzel Curry, who put JID on his new album, or Dot Da Genius, who matched both Denzel and JID up with Kid Cudi on his own new single “Talk About Me.” Meanwhile, pop acts like John Legend and Imagine Dragons have been more than happy to secure his services — which may have helped him stand out even more.

Watch Dreamville’s “Stick” video featuring J. Cole, JID, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes above.