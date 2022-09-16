The work isn’t stopping for JID. After just releasing his latest album The Forever Story, he is back already with a verse on Little Dragon’s “Stay.” The smooth, downtempo record opens with angelic runs from the band’s vocalist Yukimi Nagano. She asserts that she ought to take her time and unwind with a lover. JID follows Nagono’s lead, crooning in autotune about not wanting to be alone before he transitions into his raspy rap voice.

JID released The Forever Story at the end of August. The LP featured Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Baby Tate, and more. The Dreamville rapper preceded the album with the singles “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. JID also appeared on “Dope” from John Legend’s double album Legend.

As for Little Dragon, “Stay comes from their new EP Opening The Door which also features Stefan Sandberg. Ahead of the EP, the band shared the singles “Frisco” and “Where You Belong,” though the latter does not appear on Opening The Door. They also joined Lil Silva on “Be Cool” from his album Yesterday Is Heavy which was released back in July. In 2021 they released the New Me, Same Us Remix EP and Drifting Out EP, with their last full-length album New Me, Same Us coming in 2020.

Check out JID and Little Dragon on “Stay” above.

Opening The Door is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen here.

The Forever Story is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. Listen here.