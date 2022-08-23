JID‘s rollout for The Forever Story continues. Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper piqued interest by releasing the tracklist, sans features. While previously released tracks like “Dance Now” and “Surround Sound” had their featured artists included, the rest were obscured, suggesting they’d remain a mystery until the album’s release this Friday, August 24. However, just a day later, JID has shared an updated tracklist with social media, revealing an eclectic assortment of supporting acts including fellow Dreamville artists Ari Lennox and Earthgang, rappers Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, and Yasiin Bey, and singers Eryn Allen Kane, Johnta Austin, and Ravyn Lenae.

On Instagram, JID also included a sweet dedication to other collaborators and contributors who didn’t quite warrant feature credits. “The official features on The Forever Story,” he wrote. “Wana say thank you to everyone who helped put these words and sounds together, this meant the world to me because none of this was easy and you gave your all to my vision also.” The other names included were James Blake, Justine Skye, Foushee, Spillage Village compatriot Benji., Asiahn, Mereba, and more.

The Forever Story is JID’s first solo full-length since 2018’s DiCaprio 2 and is out 8/26 on Dreamville/Interscope. You can get it here and see the full tracklist below.

1. “Galaxy”

2. “Raydar”

3. “Dance Now” Feat. Kenny Mason

4. “Crack Sandwich”

5. “Can’t Punk Me” Feat. Earthgang

6. “Surround Sound” Feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

7. “Kody Blu 31”

8. “Bruddanem” Feat. Lil Durk & Mustafa The Poet

9. “Sistanem”

10. “Can’t Make You Change” Feat. Ari Lennox

11. “Stars” Feat. Yasiin Bey

12. “Just In Time” Feat. Lil Wayne Kenny Mason

13. “Money”

14. “Better Days” Feat. Johnta Austin

15. “Lauder Too” Feat. Ravyn Lenae & Eryn Allen Kane