JID Reaches For ‘Glory’ With A Spirited Performance On ‘The Late Show’

Ahead of kicking off his God Does Like World Tours world tour (ahem), JID stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform one of the standout tracks from his new album, God Does Like Ugly: “Glory.”

In keeping with the track’s spiritual themes, the performance took its cues from a Sunday service, complete with a choir and neon crosses dressing the set. “Early in the mornin’, got sun in my eyes,” JID raps. “Givin’ glory to God, I’m alert and alive / I ain’t even shleep, I been workin’, I’m tired / But it’s not gon’ deter my assignment.” As the performance reaches its midway point, the beat breaks down and the lighting changes to reflect the change in the song’s mood.

Even though JID will be on tour next month, he’ll still find time to honor some of his rap heroes when Outkast is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. JID’s billed as one of the ceremony’s performers alongside fellow ATL rap royalty, Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown. Meanwhile, he’s got fans already looking forward to 2026, and the potential release of his long-awaited album with Metro Boomin — and maybe even the one he recorded with J. Cole.

For now, you can watch JID perform “Glory” on the The Late Show above.