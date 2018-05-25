Reece Voyer

In conversation, Jo Hirabayashi is quick to laugh. He has plenty of reasons to be happy: his band, Jo Passed, became label mates with the likes of Father John Misty, Beach House, and Sleater-Kinney when they signed with Sub Pop back in February. Today, Jo Passed released their debut album, Their Prime. Tonight, they’ll kick off a summer tour in Hirabayashi’s hometown of Vancouver. It’s a great time to be Hirabayashi.

That said, it’s possible that his laughter is inspired at least in part by nerves. Change, good or bad, comes with its challenges, and there have been a lot of moves in Hirabayashi’s life over the past few years. The most significant of those was a literal move: his previous band, Vancouver psych-prog group Sprïng, called it quits and played their last show in 2015, one of the reasons for the split being that Hirabayashi wanted to relocate to Montreal, which he says is a common ambition for West coast Canadian musicians.

This brought him closer to the East coast music scene, and closer to where he is today, fresh off the release of a strong and diverse debut album on one of the most respected labels in music. Their Prime reads like a mixtape of the music your musically savvy older brother would have put you onto in the late ’90s. Album opener “Left” is a Pink Floyd-like psychedelic wave before morphing into a grungy My Bloody Valentine climax, for example. Hirabayashi fancies himself a vintage-leaning songwriter, but that doesn’t mean he sounds old. Rather, he sounds confident, confident that good songs are timeless, and confident that good songs are exactly what he has.

I got on the phone with Hirabayashi recently, and among other things, he said that since his album wasn’t actually out (at the time of our call), it didn’t yet feel like anything had really changed. The good news is that Their Prime is a cracking debut and a catalyst of a record, so now is the perfect time to get in on the ground floor of Jo Passed and start laughing along.