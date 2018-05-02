Getty Image

2018 has seen a flurry of activity from Father John Misty: Namely, he announced his new album God’s Favorite Customer and has shared some songs and videos from the record. Now his year is about to get even more booked: He just announced a massive world tour, and it’s starting very soon.

After a solo show in Indiana on May 11, he’s off to Europe until mid-June. Then he starts making is way through North America until mid-October, which includes stops at festivals like Austin City Limits Festival, Mountain Jam, Outside Lands, Newport Folk Festival, Panorama, and others. He’ll finish off this long stretch of shows by heading back to Europe in October and November. He’ll have a strong supporting cast with him, too: Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Jenny Lewis, TV On The Radio, Bully, Gillian Welch, Blitzen Trapper, and David Beeman have all been tapped as openers for various stretches of the trek.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.