This past April marked three years since Joey Badass delivered his sophomore album, All-Amerikkka Badass. Since then, besides a few features here and there, mostly with his rap collective Pro Era, the Brooklyn-born rapper has stayed relatively quiet. However, continuing to tease the release of his third album in the near future, Joey Badass opted to warm fans up with a “bundle of songs” prior to its release. Delivering three songs to fans, Joey Badass calls on a fellow east-coast rapper for a guest appearance.

Rolling through with Pusha T, the two rappers connect for “No Explanation.” Looking to hit listeners with some lyrical miracles, Joey Badass leads the way with his own verse, stepping through with confident bars like “If we talkin’ ’bout their rhyme for rhyme / My stats combined got stocks and bonds” before lending the mic to Pusha T. Sticking to his textbook topic on his verse, Pusha keeps the confident raps going with some of his own saying, “Olympic divin’ in this money, watch me jackknife / My rap life ain’t like yours / I’m really goin’ home to five stories and bright walls,” before allowing Joey Badass to close the song.

Joey Badass and Pusha T first announced the collaboration back in August 2018 at the Afropunk festival saying “it already happened.”

Press play on the video above to hear “No Explanation.”

The Light Pack is out now via Pro Era and Cinematic Music Group. Get it here.

Joey Badass is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.