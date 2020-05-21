Brooklyn native Joey Badass has been quiet on the music tip for a minute, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing up where it matters most. Complex reports that Joey made a sizable donation to COVID-19 relief for New York City’s students, pairing with Fund For Public Schools to contribute $25,000 toward the city’s students — specifically, its homeless ones.

According to the report, there are more than 100,000 homeless students every year, with around 15,000 students living in shelters on any given night. This vulnerable population faces extra risk during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which also affects their learning and ability to complete courses. To that end, Joey’s donation will help with basic needs so students can focus on schoolwork, which will help prepare them for life after the coronavirus crisis has cleared.

In a statement, Joey said, “Now this COVID-19 crisis has been tough on a lot of us, but I can only imagine how hard it is on the homeless students. In the New York City public school system, there are about 1.1 million students currently enrolled. Over 100,000 of them are actually homeless. Now that’s about 1 in 10, and 85 percent of those kids are Hispanic or black. And that’s why I’m partnering up The Fund for Schools and the Department of Education to help them stay on track. Please join me in our efforts to support our most vulnerable students.”

You can watch Joey’s announcement video above and donate to the Fund For Public Schools here.