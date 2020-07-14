It’s been three years since Joey Badass last released a solo project, 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Badass. Since then, he — like the rest of the world — has gone through plenty of changes. He became a father, an icon of revolution, and a relatively successful actor with roles on Hulu’s Wu-Tang show and Freeform’s Grown-ish, and secured his first No. 1 plaque for cowriting on Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” He also participated in the first-ever Beast Coast crew compilation Escape From New York. However, it’s been quiet for him on the solo musical front — until now.

Earlier this week, Joey began to tease the release of new music, while today, he revealed just what it is he’s been working on. It’ll be a three-song EP called The Light Pack and he’s aiming for a July 17 release. The three songs are each geared toward a different aspect of “self” — Mind, Body, and Soul — and seem to have a more spiritualistic bent compared to the fiery political rhetoric of All-Amerikkkan Badass. While some fans in the comments of the Instagram post seem disappointed that only three new songs are immediately forthcoming, many are more excited to see his return to form and what his next musical evolution brings. Meanwhile, knowing Joey, there’s probably more right around the corner, so stay tuned.

The Light Pack is due 7/17 via Columbia Records.