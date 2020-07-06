In 2019, Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album over an impressive field that included Mac Miller’s Swimming, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, and Pusha T’s Daytona. However, while some rap fans disagreed with the decision, for Pusha, there are no hard feelings. In a profile for KAZI Magazine, Pusha said that the Grammys committee “got it right” when they awarded Cardi’s album over his, admitting that each of that year’s nominees had an argument for winning.

“Whoever is making that final decision, it depends on what their taste is,” he said. “Honestly, it could have been any of us and it ended up being Cardi B. I was like, ‘Sh*t, what can you say to that?’ I was in LA when her album came out, walking to the gym. Four miles there, four miles back. I was definitely listening to it and I understood perfectly well how she got it. I will say this, they got it right with that category. It was all explainable; you could explain each and every one to me.”

Pusha also spoke on his attention-grabbing back-and-forth with Drake, its repercussions on his career down the line, and his new label HeirWave, with its debut artist, Kahri 1K. Check out the full interview here.

Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.