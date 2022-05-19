Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This past week was filled with some strong R&B and afrobeat releases. They include Davido’s “Stand Strong,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Chloe’s cover of Capella Grey’s “Gyalis,” and more. There are so more releases you should take note of and you can find them below.

Arin Ray — “Gold” After more than two years without a project, and more than four years removed from his debut album, it seems like Arin Ray is just a short time away from dropping a body of work for his patient supporters. Last month, he dropped “The Mood” with D Smoke and now he’s back with the luscious “Gold.” Ne-Yo — “Don’t Love Me” With his eighth album on the way, Ne-Yo is giving his fans, both new and old, more reasons to be excited about the upcoming project. It remains untitled at the moment, but it will be his first full-length since 2018’s Good Man. Until that arrives, Ne-Yo keeps us satisfied with his latest drop, “Don’t Love Me.”

Muni Long — “Pain” Muni Long, who is fresh off signing to Def Jam, continues her strong year with her newest single, “Pain.” The record accounts for the changes she sees within her relationship and how it affects herself and her lover. It’s also a good follow-up to last month’s “Another.” Dylan Sinclair — No Longer In The Suburbs Three years removed from his JUNO-nominated second project Proverbs, Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair is back with his third body of work and it’s own filled with sincere R&B records that also display his growth. No Longer In The Suburbs arrives complete with eight songs and no features as Sinclair carries the weight of the project with no struggle.

Tank And The Bangas — Red Balloon Nearly three years to the date of their 2019 second album Green Balloon, Tank And The Bangas returns with their third album Red Balloon. Hoping for the same success as their 2019 effort, which earned them a Grammy nomination, Tank And The Bangas present 15 songs with help from The Ton3s, Jamison Ross, Trombone Shorty, Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, and more. Johan Lenox — WDYWTBWYGU For his second project in less than a year, Johan Lenox strived to create an orchestrated pop epic and he did so with WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up). On it, Lenox fires off 15 songs that feature collaborations with the likes of KayCyy, Ant Clemons, 070 Shake, RMR, Mr Hudson, Cousin Stizz, and more for what truly strikes as a grand and attention-grasping body of work.

Leven Kali — “Everything I Want” Leven Kali’s last project came in 2020 with the release of Hightide. After staying low for a couple of years, the West Coast singer is slowly bringing back a wave of new music and it continues with “Everything I Want” which follows this year’s “Let It Rain” and “Eek.” Dende — “Round Trip To Atlanta” Texas native Dende closed 2021 with his seductive Pregnancy Pack EP. He then kicked off the year alongside Deante Hitchcock on “Neck Up” with Bairi who also appears on Pregnancy Pack. For his latest act, he rides solo and flies high for an intimate moment with a newfound lover on “Round Trip To Atlanta.”

Black Party — “Hotline” With his upcoming album on the horizon, Arkansas-bred, Los Angeles-based singer Black Party gives fans a great treat with his new single, “Hotline.” The song is carried by Black Party’s sultry voice as he tells a lover to “pick up the phone when a real one call ya.” It’s also produced by Lido which marks the first, and definitely not the last time, that the duo will work together Agnez Mo — “Patience” After dropping a pair of singles in 2021, singer Agnez Mo kicked off 2022 with “Patience.” Originally a solo single, she later returned with a new version of the track which featured a verse from D Smoke. Weeks after that update, she’s back with an acoustic take of her new collaboration with D Smoke.