Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA dropped the long-awaited deluxe version of her classic debut album Ctrl and 6lack covered Mos Def’s “Umi Says” as a part of Apple Music’s 2022 Freedom Songs series. Ryan Trey connected with Babyface Ray in the pursuit of love on “Only Us” while Mr Eazi proposes to his girlfriend in a video for his new “Legalize” record. Blxst also released a video for “Be Forreal.” Here are some more releases you should check out:

Capella Grey — “OT” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign After spreading his name to the masses in 2021 behind the success of “Gyalis,” Capella Grey is ready to take things to the next level with his upcoming Vibe Responsibly, Vol. 1 project. The latest single from the project is “OT” (an abbreviation for “outta town) with Ty Dolla Sign, a jiggy and upbeat release that flexes their Rolodex of women around the country as well as their attempts to keep them far apart. Muni Long — “Baby Boo” Feat. Saweetie Muni Long’s resurgence in 2022 continues with the release of her latest single, “Baby Boo” with Saweetie. It’s a summer anthem that continues her trend of love-heavy records that dwell on the beauties of a well-constructed romance. “Baby Boo” also follows “Another” and “Pain” which she released earlier this year.

Shelley FKA DRAM —– “Chocolate Covered Strawberries” It was just last year that Shelley (fka DRAM) underwent a name change and delivered his sophomore album Shelley FKA DRAM. A little over a year after that project arrived, Shelley is back with “Chocolate Covered Strawberries.” The sweet track continues the trend of tender records that were the foundation of Shelley FKA DRAM proving that Shelley’s next body of work will certainly be a great one. Brandon Banks — Natural Progressions Three years after he dazzled with Static, Inglewood singer Brandon Banks returns with his Natural Progressions project. It presents nine songs including the previously released “Wonderland,” “Tryin,” and “Get On.” Just like his previous projects Static and Tides, Banks’ newest body of work features excellent songwriting focused on the natural tendencies of life.

Dende — “Block Me” Dende’s 2022 year is set to be a great one. After concluding 2021 with Pregnancy Pack, he kicked off the year with “Round Trip To Atlanta” and now he’s back with “Block Me.” On it, he’s forced to accept, despite his requests to be blocked, that a lover from a past relationship has moved on and found someone new Drea Réal — Let Go Colombian-born and Miami-bred singer Drea Réal has been pushing her name out to the masses for nearly a half-decade now. Her newly-released EP Let Go is her latest offering to the world and it strikes as a six-track effort that explores the art of impermanence. Throughout this soulful and stirring project, Réal details her healing process and how she broke from past relationships cycles t

Shah — Ambivalence With loose singles that date back to 2017, many wondered when Kansas City, Missouri-born and Los Angeles-bred singer Shah would step out with their debut project. Finally, five years later, that moment has arrived with Ambivalence. Through six songs, Shah peels back the layers of their soul for a transparent and honest body of work that was initially teased with “Honest” and “Change Your Mind.” Josh Levi — Disc Two Two years after dropping Disc One, Josh Levi is back with Disc Two. The eight-song project also includes a guest appearance from Normani. Their remix of “Don’t They” is one of the many highlights of Disc Two, a project that Levi described as a “coming-of-age moment for myself” during a RatedRNB interview.

Imani Williams — “F*ck Alone” Love can be a beautiful thing, especially in its earliest stages when both parties are head over heels for each other. However, as singer Imani Williams notes on her new single “F*ck Alone,” it’s this feeling that makes things more painful when it all crashes and burns. “F*ck Alone” is an emotional record directed at her former lover as she seeks their reason for interrupting her peaceful life. Tash — “New Thing” Singer Tash, who was born in Sydney, Australia and now resides in Los Angeles, has been treating her fans well in 2022 so far. She’s released three singles so far this year with “Complacent,” “Happens All The Time,” and “London Boy,” and now that number jumps to four with the arrival of “New Thing.” The relaxing record touches on the new things that come with love, both for the individuals and the relationship as a whole