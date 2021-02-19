Sukihana And Muni Long Share Their ‘Thot Thoughts’ With A Sexy Video

Just a few months removed from her debut mixtape, Wolf Pussy, her highest-profile feature song feature on Rico Nasty’s “Smack A Bitch” remix, and a fiery back-and-forth battle with Chicago rapper Cupcakke, Florida’s rising star Sukihana lends her raunchy raps and a revealing outfit to R&B singer Muni Long’s sensual “Thot Thoughts” video. Suki, who got her first taste of stardom as a Love & Hip-Hop cast member and later received a co-sign from Cardi B who gave her a cameo in the racy “WAP” video, unabashedly bares… a lot in the video, while rapping about her “ho tendencies” and twirling around a stripper pole.

Muni Long, who previously co-wrote such hits as Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber,” Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” and Selena Gomez’s “Who Says” (all credited under her real name, Priscilla Renea), released her debut EP under her new moniker in 2020. Titled Black Like This, the seven-song offering sees Muni dabbling in sensuous pop-R&B and scintillating hip-hop while collaborating with singer Jacob Lattimore and Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. She told Vogue in October that she plans to release more music as Muni Long on her own label, Supergiant Records, viewing the EP as her “reintroduction” after over a decade in the music industry writing hits for others.

Watch Muni Long’s “Thot Thoughts” video featuring Sukihana above.