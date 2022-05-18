JID Backs Up John Legend On The R&B Star’s Groovy New Single, ‘Dope’

JID’s public profile has been growing at an impressive clip this year, in large part because of his contribution to the uber-popular Imagine Dragons song “Enemy,” which features on Netflix’s League Of Legends-inspired animated series Arcane. His standing looks to take another big leap as he links up with another Top 40 favorite in John Legend for Legend’s new single “Dope.” A groovy track that gives 2000s-era Neptunes production vibes, the track finds Legend singing about a paramour that “shows me what dope means.”

Meanwhile, JID finds a way to balance his lightspeed, tongue-twisting flows with the song’s more pop-leaning sensibilities, contributing a verse that might be a little hard to sing along to but won’t trip up dedicated Legend fans who might not yet be aware of JID’s popularity with rap diehards.

The song’s just the latest indication that JID’s long-awaited follow-up to the fan-favorite 2018 album DiCaprio 2 is on the way, even without any official word from JID. Of course, he’s kept his fans well-fed in the years since, contributing to projects from the likes of Conway, Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, his Dreamville compatriots like Lute, and his own Atlanta-based collective Spillage Village. Most recently, he was featured on Dreamville’s new Gangsta Grillz tape D-Day after dropping his comeback single “Surround Sound,” but all these tidbits and teasers are only heightening the anticipation for his next solo album, which hopefully drops sometime this year.

Listen to John Legend’s “Dope” featuring JID above.