Here Are The Head In The Clouds New York Festival Set Times For 2024

Last year, Uproxx called the 88rising Head In The Clouds Festival one of the best music festivals on the scene. This weekend, fans on the East Coast will get to find out why with the New York edition of the festival headlined by Joji and (G)I-DLE. See below for the set times ahead of the festival.

This year’s Head In The Clouds New York is the second iteration in the Big Apple; 88rising expanded the festival to New York last year after four successful shows in Los Angeles. The 2023 edition of HITC New York was headlined by Rich Brian and Niki, with performances from rising stars like Beabadoobee, Milli, Raveena, P-Lo, and more.

The New York festival follows Coachella’s second appearance at Coachella with the 88rising Futures set. Many of the acts from that set are also performing at Head In The Clouds New York, including J-pop group Atarashii Gakko! and Japanese rapper Awich, as well as Thuy, who performed a separate, breakout set at Coachella.