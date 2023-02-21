HIVE Festival is set to return to Salt Lake City this summer. Partnering with C3 Presents and Live Nation, who will be producing the festival, HIVE promises a “revamped” experience.

Several artists within the realm of hip-hop and R&B will take the stage at Utah State Fairpark, including headliners Post Malone and Kid Cudi. Santa Fe Klan and Big Sean will also be in attendance, as well as Joji, who is listed as a “very special guest” on the festival’s flyer.

Festivalgoers can also look forward to seeing Denzel Curry, GloRilla, Joey Badass, Blxst, and Flatbush Zombies. Viral sensation Armani White, as well as NLE Choppa are also scheduled to perform. Producers Murda Beatz and The Alchemist will also be performing DJ sets throughout the weekend.

Presale for this year’s Hive Festival begins this Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. MT. During the presale, fans will be able to purchase 2-day general admission, GA+, and VIP tickets. VIP ticketholders will be able to access preferred viewing areas, VIP Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival will take place on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

You can check out the full line-up below.

