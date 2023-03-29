Danny Brown opened up about why his much-anticipated album, Quaranta, is taking so long to release and a personal issue he has been facing.

On a recent episode of his podcast The Danny Brown Show, he shared that he had turned in the album to his label Warp Records two years ago, but claimed that the label didn’t see the album as a priority. He also instructed listeners to tweet #FreeDanny and #FreeQuaranta at his manager, Dart Parker.

Yesterday (March 28), Brown took to Twitter to instruct his fans to relent, and to reveal that he is seeking treatment over his alcohol use.

“Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny sh*t,” he wrote. “I was drunk and talking sh*t and that’s why my dumb ass is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out the album is mastered.”

Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny shit I was drunk and talking shit and that’s why my dumb ass is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out the album is mastered — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) March 28, 2023

A fan then brought up the podcast and Brown’s directive to send messages to his manager. Brown replied, saying, “That’s why alcohol is something I need to be done with cause it makes me hurt the people that care the most.”

That’s why alcohol is something I need to be done with cause it makes me hurt the people that care the most — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) March 28, 2023

According to Vibe, during his recent Dr. Martens-sponsored SXSW set, Brown revealed his plans to seek treatment. He revealed he planned to use the fees he earned for his performances to pay for treatment.