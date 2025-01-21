Jpegmafia is currently on tour overseas promoting his new album, I Lay Down My Life For You, where one of his shows ended early, with six people hospitalized, after a release of pepper spray in the venue. According to the Associated Press (via German news agency dpa, as noted by Stereogum), the rapper was performing at Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin, when an unknown person apparently released pepper spray, forcing police to evacuate the 1,600-capacity venue. Six people reported having problems breathing as a result and were taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

Peggy had a relatively solid 2024, scoring production credits on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album (on the tracks “Stars,” “Fuk Sumn,” “Beg Forgiveness,” and “King”), and dropping his own fifth studio album, I Lay Down My Life For You, supported by the singles, “Don’t Rely On Other Men” and “Sin Miedo.” It was his best-received project to date, peaking at No. 102 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and receiving “generally favorable” reviews, according to Metacritic. It was his first solo release since 2021’s LP!, with the Danny Brown collaborative project Scaring The Hoes between them. Meanwhile, Peggy’s tour is set to continue on January 22 in Milan, Italy; he returns to the US in April for Red Rocks Festival.