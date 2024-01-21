During a recent interview, Kid Cudi raved about the feud-ending apology he received from Kanye West. However, it seems that not all of Ye’s apologies are made equal.

In 2022, the “Through The Wire” rapper found himself in a storm of controversy following a string of insensitive remarks made toward the Jewish community. The comments continued during West’s sit-down with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. The public backlash grew increasingly difficult to manage when West doubled down on his stance. However, in December 2023, West seemingly had time to reflect on his statement and decided to issue an apology. But it appears West has had a change of heart.

While hanging out with fellow musician Jpegmafia, West was photographed wearing a t-shirt of alleged neo-nazi heavy metal musician Kristian Varg Vikernes. As the pair posed for the flick, captioned: “Can’t talk right now. Doing hot girl sh*t,” users flooded Jpegmafia’s comment section to call out his rumored collaborator’s wardrobe choice.

West isn’t the only rapper to face a heap of blowback due to their clothing. Last year, fans called out Doja Cat for wearing merchandise of alleged ne0-Nazi Sam Hyde. Shortly after, Doja Cat released a public apology, though many believe the statement was insincere.

As of January 21, West has not addressed the matter.